VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $6.00.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply a decrease of -9.04% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The VBIV share’s 52-week high remains $1.86, putting it -463.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $89.20M, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 926.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VBIV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

After registering a -9.04% downside in the last session, VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4041 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -9.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.68%, and -45.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.11%. Short interest in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) saw shorts transact 12.91 million shares and set a 13.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 91.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VBIV has been trading -1718.18% off suggested target high and -506.06% from its likely low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 331.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $630k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $81k and $126k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2,344.40% before jumping 400.00% in the following quarter.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

VBI Vaccines Inc. insiders hold 0.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.14% of the shares at 44.37% float percentage. In total, 44.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 52.34 million shares (or 20.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.46 million shares, or about 5.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $9.5 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 4.23 million shares. This is just over 1.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.98 million, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about 0.77 million.