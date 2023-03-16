Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s traded shares stood at 3.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.21. The UNCY share’s 52-week high remains $2.87, putting it -29.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $25.64M, with an average of 34.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.87 this Wednesday, 03/15/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.42%, and 301.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 309.26%. Short interest in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) shares are 206.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -41.86% against 11.00%.

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 41.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.26% of the shares at 31.16% float percentage. In total, 18.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.71 million shares (or 4.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ayrton Capital LLC with 76645.0 shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $45220.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 26109.0 shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18594.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22695.0, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 13390.0.