This Is A Time To Invest In Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.01, to imply an increase of 0.18% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ASAN share’s 52-week high remains $47.28, putting it -114.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.32. The company has a valuation of $5.17B, with an average of 7.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Asana Inc. (ASAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ASAN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

After registering a 0.18% upside in the latest session, Asana Inc. (ASAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.13 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, jumping 0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.97%, and 39.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.84%. Short interest in Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw shorts transact 9.98 million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.50, implying an increase of 2.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASAN has been trading -36.3% off suggested target high and 54.57% from its likely low.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Asana Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares are -12.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.23% against 16.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.00% this quarter before jumping 23.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $145.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $149.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $111.95 million and $120.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.60% before jumping 24.30% in the following quarter.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 30 and June 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Asana Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Asana Inc. insiders hold 40.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.39% of the shares at 79.47% float percentage. In total, 47.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Himension Capital (Singapore) PTE Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.54 million shares (or 5.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $167.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.86 million shares, or about 5.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $152.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.07 million shares. This is just over 1.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.0 million, or 1.57% of the shares, all valued at about 44.46 million.