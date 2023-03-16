SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply a decrease of -5.84% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The SPCB share’s 52-week high remains $8.40, putting it -479.31% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.51. The company has a valuation of $6.24M, with an average of 40650.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 42.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SPCB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.58.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

After registering a -5.84% downside in the latest session, SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8700 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -5.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.53%, and -30.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.70%. Short interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw shorts transact 7280.0 shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 71.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPCB has been trading -244.83% off suggested target high and -244.83% from its likely low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -480.00% this quarter before falling -70.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.03 million and $3.05 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48.30% before jumping 47.70% in the following quarter.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SuperCom Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

SuperCom Ltd. insiders hold 19.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.96% of the shares at 4.94% float percentage. In total, 3.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12607.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18280.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 12289.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $17819.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 893.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1294.0