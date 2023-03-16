Stock Of comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) Dropped By -15.87 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.06, to imply an increase of 4.95% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The SCOR share’s 52-week high remains $3.07, putting it -189.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $98.40M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 306.85K shares over the past 3 months.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) trade information

After registering a 4.95% upside in the latest session, comScore Inc. (SCOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1200 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, jumping 4.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.50%, and -15.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.62%. Short interest in comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) saw shorts transact 3.99 million shares and set a 11.74 days time to cover.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -600.00% this quarter before jumping 42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $95.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.27 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $96.54 million and $93.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.00% before jumping 0.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -14.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

SCOR Dividends

comScore Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. comScore Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s Major holders

comScore Inc. insiders hold 18.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.10% of the shares at 64.06% float percentage. In total, 52.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.58 million shares (or 14.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 5.27 million shares, or about 8.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.7 million.

We also have 180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the comScore Inc. (SCOR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, 180 Degree Capital Corp holds roughly 2.76 million shares. This is just over 4.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.44 million, or 4.11% of the shares, all valued at about 4.03 million.