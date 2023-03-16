Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) Stock Dropped -43.32% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.90, to imply a decrease of -2.86% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The SABR share’s 52-week high remains $11.77, putting it -201.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.90. The company has a valuation of $1.34B, with an average of 8.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

After registering a -2.86% downside in the latest session, Sabre Corporation (SABR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.60 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.55%, and -43.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.81%. Short interest in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) saw shorts transact 38.94 million shares and set a 5.34 days time to cover.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sabre Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sabre Corporation (SABR) shares are -41.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.11% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.70% this quarter before jumping 32.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $729.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $722.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $584.91 million and $657.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.70% before jumping 9.80% in the following quarter.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sabre Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Sabre Corporation insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.88% of the shares at 110.19% float percentage. In total, 108.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 56.41 million shares (or 17.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $224.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.23 million shares, or about 11.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $148.38 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sabre Corporation (SABR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 24.33 million shares. This is just over 7.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $96.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.91 million, or 3.02% of the shares, all valued at about 39.49 million.