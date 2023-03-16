Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) -124.91% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.06, to imply a decrease of -0.44% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The ROKU share’s 52-week high remains $139.58, putting it -124.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.26. The company has a valuation of $8.81B, with an average of 7.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Roku Inc. (ROKU), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give ROKU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.4.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

After registering a -0.44% downside in the latest session, Roku Inc. (ROKU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.21 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -0.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.55%, and 9.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.49%. Short interest in Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw shorts transact 11.83 million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $72.50, implying an increase of 14.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROKU has been trading -45.02% off suggested target high and 41.99% from its likely low.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roku Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Roku Inc. (ROKU) shares are -9.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.79% against -11.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -636.80% this quarter before falling -57.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $709.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $771.22 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $733.7 million and $764.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.30% before jumping 0.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -41.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -311.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43.00% annually.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roku Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Roku Inc. insiders hold 0.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.27% of the shares at 81.59% float percentage. In total, 81.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.11 million shares (or 9.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $753.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.16 million shares, or about 9.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $694.1 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roku Inc. (ROKU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 9.2 million shares. This is just over 7.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $572.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.61 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 224.44 million.