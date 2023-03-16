Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) -475.68% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s traded shares stood at 14.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply a decrease of -64.51% or -$0.68 in intraday trading. The RCON share’s 52-week high remains $2.13, putting it -475.68% down since that peak but still an impressive -35.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $13.88M, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 563.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RCON a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

After registering a -64.51% downside in the last session, Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1300 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -64.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -65.34%, and -76.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.43%. Short interest in Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw shorts transact 1.07 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 96.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCON has been trading -2602.7% off suggested target high and -2602.7% from its likely low.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.58 million.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Recon Technology Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Recon Technology Ltd. insiders hold 4.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.30% of the shares at 5.53% float percentage. In total, 5.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.97 million shares (or 10.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.15 million shares, or about 0.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $86218.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 15122.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13826.0