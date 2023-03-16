Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX)

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.07, to imply a decrease of -5.48% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The STBX share’s 52-week high remains $46.21, putting it -2132.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.37. The company has a valuation of $110.44M, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 291.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

After registering a -5.48% downside in the latest session, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.42 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -5.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -38.94%, and -38.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.18%. Short interest in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) estimates and forecasts

STBX Dividends

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX)’s Major holders

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 63.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.32% of the shares at 0.89% float percentage. In total, 0.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 72523.0 shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 44801.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $85121.0.