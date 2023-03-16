Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.69, to imply a decrease of -10.39% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The PSHG share’s 52-week high remains $49.50, putting it -7073.91% down since that peak but still an impressive -8.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $6.90M, with an average of 1.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 568.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

After registering a -10.39% downside in the last session, Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8838 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -10.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.47%, and -75.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.51%. Short interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 1.85 days time to cover.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -45.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $41.1 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -39.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -368.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 23 and May 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Performance Shipping Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Performance Shipping Inc. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.48% of the shares at 8.49% float percentage. In total, 8.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advisor Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 81198.0 shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56026.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ with 35882.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $24758.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2684.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1851.0