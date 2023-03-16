Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.61, to imply an increase of 1.71% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ENSC share’s 52-week high remains $33.00, putting it -5309.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $14.90M, with an average of 1.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

After registering a 1.71% upside in the last session, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6200 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, jumping 1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.26%, and 1.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.20%. Short interest in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) saw shorts transact 0.53 million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ensysce Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) shares are -92.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.11% against 9.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $720k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.64 million and $603k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.80% before jumping 19.40% in the following quarter.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 5.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.10% of the shares at 20.27% float percentage. In total, 19.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HG Vora Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 1.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15791.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $67901.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 7519.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32331.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8272.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 35569.0.