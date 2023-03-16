Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Up 16.67% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -40.38% – Here’s What To Do Now

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s traded shares stood at 14.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply a decrease of -3.85% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The NVOS share’s 52-week high remains $3.32, putting it -2666.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $18.15M, with an average of 58.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 25.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

After registering a -3.85% downside in the last session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1860 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -37.91%, and 9.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.38%. Short interest in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw shorts transact 3.12 million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 11 and April 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. insiders hold 31.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.77% of the shares at 1.12% float percentage. In total, 0.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 1.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 78296.0 shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $82210.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.26 million shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25590.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 5146.0.