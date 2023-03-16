Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Down -49.56% Year-To-Date

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s traded shares stood at 2.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply a decrease of -5.00% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The NKTR share’s 52-week high remains $6.39, putting it -460.53% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $221.19M, with an average of 2.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give NKTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

After registering a -5.00% downside in the last session, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3250 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -5.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.24%, and -62.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.56%. Short interest in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) saw shorts transact 9.93 million shares and set a 7.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.93, implying an increase of 61.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKTR has been trading -426.32% off suggested target high and -31.58% from its likely low.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nektar Therapeutics share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares are -67.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.82% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.00% this quarter before jumping 51.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $22.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.01 million and $24.82 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -11.70% before dropping -9.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -32.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 31.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.30% annually.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nektar Therapeutics has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Nektar Therapeutics insiders hold 1.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.49% of the shares at 90.73% float percentage. In total, 89.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 37.26 million shares (or 19.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $119.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 35.05 million shares, or about 18.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $112.16 million.

We also have Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 35.77 million shares. This is just over 19.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $134.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.08 million, or 7.49% of the shares, all valued at about 31.81 million.