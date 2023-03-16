Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Dropped -18.03 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply a decrease of -0.10% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The MOBQ share’s 52-week high remains $2.75, putting it -1275.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $2.02M, with an average of 1.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 485.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

After registering a -0.10% downside in the last session, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2487 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.03%, and -62.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.62%. Short interest in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.30, implying an increase of 96.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.30 and $5.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOBQ has been trading -2550.0% off suggested target high and -2550.0% from its likely low.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) estimates and forecasts

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mobiquity Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. insiders hold 33.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.68% of the shares at 11.50% float percentage. In total, 7.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 55606.0 shares (or 1.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64502.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 23216.0 shares, or about 0.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $26930.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 8881.0 shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10301.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5950.0, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 5890.0.