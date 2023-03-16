Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LIPO) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO)’s traded shares stood at 17.68 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.55, to imply an increase of 39.34% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The LIPO share’s 52-week high remains $7.72, putting it -202.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.72. The company has a valuation of $9.85M, with an average of 35770.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 564.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) trade information

After registering a 39.34% upside in the latest session, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.9299 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, jumping 39.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.11%, and 4.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.53%. Short interest in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) saw shorts transact 73740.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) estimates and forecasts

LIPO Dividends

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO)’s Major holders

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 34.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.99% of the shares at 10.66% float percentage. In total, 6.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1578.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4939.0.