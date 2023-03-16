Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) Wednesday â€“ Down -9.69% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.28. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $3.92, to imply a decrease of -14.97% or -$0.69 in intraday trading. The KZR shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $18.55, putting it -373.21% down since that peak but still an impressive -9.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.30. The company has a valuation of $355.98M, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 627.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KZR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

After registering a -14.97% downside in the latest session, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.36 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -14.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.19%, and -40.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.32%. Short interest in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) saw shorts transact 4.32 million shares and set a 9.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.67, implying an increase of 76.48% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KZR has been trading -435.71% off suggested target high and -257.14% from its likely low.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) shares are -62.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.76% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.70% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one.

KZR Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)â€™s Major holders

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. insiders hold 20.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.98% of the shares at 107.50% float percentage. In total, 84.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avidity Partners Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.78 million shares (or 9.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 4.58 million shares, or about 6.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $18.25 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3.34 million shares. This is just over 4.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 million, or 2.75% of the shares, all valued at about 7.47 million.