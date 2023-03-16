JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) Recovered 9.03% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 5.11% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s traded shares stood at 2.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.44, to imply an increase of 1.41% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The JAN share’s 52-week high remains $5.00, putting it -247.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.31. The company has a valuation of $4.77M, with an average of 14510.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 81.33K shares over the past 3 months.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

After registering a 1.41% upside in the latest session, JanOne Inc. (JAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7250 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, jumping 1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.64%, and -12.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.11%. Short interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw shorts transact 51030.0 shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 92.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JAN has been trading -1288.89% off suggested target high and -1288.89% from its likely low.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

JAN Dividends

JanOne Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JanOne Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

JanOne Inc. insiders hold 15.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.43% of the shares at 4.07% float percentage. In total, 3.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 39400.0 shares (or 1.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84316.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 35200.0 shares, or about 1.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $75328.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JanOne Inc. (JAN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 39400.0 shares. This is just over 1.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84316.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13104.0, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 25487.0.