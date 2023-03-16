It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) At $12.17.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.17, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The TALO share’s 52-week high remains $25.49, putting it -109.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.67. The company has a valuation of $1.57B, with an average of 2.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TALO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.73.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the latest session, Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.88 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, jumping 1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.78%, and -35.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.54%. Short interest in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) saw shorts transact 6.4 million shares and set a 7.57 days time to cover.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Talos Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares are -45.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.90% against -9.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.50% this quarter before jumping 45.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $345.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $418.55 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $382.95 million and $413.57 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.80% before jumping 1.20% in the following quarter.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Talos Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

Talos Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.86% of the shares at 100.67% float percentage. In total, 99.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Riverstone Holdings Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.29 million shares (or 14.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $204.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.9 million shares, or about 13.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $181.41 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.86 million shares. This is just over 5.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.52 million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about 47.61 million.