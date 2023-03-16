ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Has Recovered 22.89% So Far, But Another -64.93% Loss Is Possible.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.02, to imply a decrease of -1.98% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The IMGN share’s 52-week high remains $6.63, putting it -64.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.10. The company has a valuation of $993.02M, with an average of 3.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IMGN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

After registering a -1.98% downside in the latest session, ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.22 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -1.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.77%, and -7.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.98%. Short interest in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw shorts transact 17.78 million shares and set a 5.49 days time to cover.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ImmunoGen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares are -21.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.82% against 9.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -150.00% this quarter before jumping 8.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $20.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.98 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.08 million and $14.16 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -47.10% before jumping 55.20% in the following quarter.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ImmunoGen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

ImmunoGen Inc. insiders hold 0.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.10% of the shares at 93.48% float percentage. In total, 93.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 21.85 million shares (or 9.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.02 million shares, or about 7.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $73.42 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 13.1 million shares. This is just over 5.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.61 million, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about 26.92 million.