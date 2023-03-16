E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH): Can A Stock Be Down -69.76% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s traded shares stood at 1.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply a decrease of -0.99% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The EJH share’s 52-week high remains $18.40, putting it -14053.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $30.70M, with an average of 3.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

After registering a -0.99% downside in the last session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1600 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.46%, and -50.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.76%. Short interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.03% of the shares at 0.03% float percentage. In total, 0.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 58477.0 shares (or 0.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 9545.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4103.0.