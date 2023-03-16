Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 136.55% YTD Gain?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s traded shares stood at 2.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.53, to imply a decrease of -3.16% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The DHC share’s 52-week high remains $3.28, putting it -114.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $430.24M, with an average of 7.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DHC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

After registering a -3.16% downside in the last session, Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8781 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -3.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.05%, and 122.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 136.55%. Short interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) saw shorts transact 5.4 million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.30, implying an increase of 33.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.90 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DHC has been trading -226.8% off suggested target high and 41.18% from its likely low.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diversified Healthcare Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares are 13.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 262.50% against -3.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.00% this quarter before falling -122.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $330.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $334.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $336.73 million and $310.73 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.00% before jumping 7.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -109.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.20% annually.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 2.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Diversified Healthcare Trust insiders hold 1.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.60% of the shares at 82.73% float percentage. In total, 81.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 40.34 million shares (or 16.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 30.91 million shares, or about 12.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $30.61 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 10.85 million shares. This is just over 4.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.42 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 6.36 million.