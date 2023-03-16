CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Is One Stock You Should Watch

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s traded shares stood at 1.72 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply a decrease of -16.58% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The CNEY share’s 52-week high remains $2.91, putting it -1285.71% down since that peak but still an impressive -14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $10.80M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

After registering a -16.58% downside in the latest session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2699 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -16.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.46%, and -47.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.92%. Short interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw shorts transact 1.0 million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CN Energy Group. Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

CN Energy Group. Inc. insiders hold 23.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.10% of the shares at 0.13% float percentage. In total, 0.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 30127.0 shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63567.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8671.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7066.0