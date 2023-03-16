Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Expected To Grow By 55.66% Or More

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.70, to imply a decrease of -12.71% or -$0.97 in intraday trading. The BUR share’s 52-week high remains $11.20, putting it -67.16% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.93. The company has a valuation of $1.68B, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 298.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Burford Capital Limited (BUR), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BUR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) trade information

After registering a -12.71% downside in the latest session, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.07 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -12.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.83%, and -19.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.85%. Short interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) saw shorts transact 0.7 million shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.11, implying an increase of 55.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $16.48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BUR has been trading -145.97% off suggested target high and -94.03% from its likely low.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Burford Capital Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Burford Capital Limited (BUR) shares are -18.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 463.64% against -0.40%.

BUR Dividends

Burford Capital Limited has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Burford Capital Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s Major holders

Burford Capital Limited insiders hold 14.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.76% of the shares at 82.37% float percentage. In total, 70.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.95 million shares (or 5.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $75.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 10.31 million shares, or about 4.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $71.18 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Burford Capital Limited (BUR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd holds roughly 3.5 million shares. This is just over 1.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.23 million, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about 15.37 million.