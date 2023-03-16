Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Stock?

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply an increase of 12.82% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The EMAN share’s 52-week high remains $1.26, putting it 4.55% up since that peak but still an impressive 58.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $105.02M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 174.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for eMagin Corporation (EMAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EMAN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) trade information

After registering a 12.82% upside in the last session, eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4550 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, jumping 12.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.10%, and 13.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.29%. Short interest in eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) saw shorts transact 2.68 million shares and set a 16.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 56.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EMAN has been trading -127.27% off suggested target high and -127.27% from its likely low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing eMagin Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares are 91.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -100.00% against -9.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $7.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 0 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.5 million and $6.28 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.20% before jumping 14.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 61.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

EMAN Dividends

eMagin Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. eMagin Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s Major holders

eMagin Corporation insiders hold 2.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.68% of the shares at 13.01% float percentage. In total, 12.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 3.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 1.12 million shares, or about 1.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.66 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.85 million shares. This is just over 2.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.9 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 0.53 million.