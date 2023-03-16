Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Is -7.14% Below Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares stood at 2.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply a decrease of -4.45% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BSFC share’s 52-week high remains $2.42, putting it -1628.57% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $4.40M, with an average of 6.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BSFC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

After registering a -4.45% downside in the last session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1869 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -4.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.62%, and -27.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.04%. Short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) saw shorts transact 45770.0 shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.75, implying an increase of 94.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSFC has been trading -2042.86% off suggested target high and -1685.71% from its likely low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.63 million and $5.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 177.10% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 30 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Blue Star Foods Corp. insiders hold 62.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.89% of the shares at 12.97% float percentage. In total, 4.89% institutions holds shares in the company.