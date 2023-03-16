Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Is Worth A Gamble At $1.89

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s traded shares stood at 3.3 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.89, to imply an increase of 42.05% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The BXRX share’s 52-week high remains $91.20, putting it -4725.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $4.00M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BXRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$9.76.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

After registering a 42.05% upside in the latest session, Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9600 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, jumping 42.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.08%, and -26.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.59%. Short interest in Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw shorts transact 91300.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.00, implying an increase of 92.12% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BXRX has been trading -1169.84% off suggested target high and -1169.84% from its likely low.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -102.40% this quarter before jumping 98.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $400k and $422k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baudax Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Baudax Bio Inc. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.50% of the shares at 7.52% float percentage. In total, 7.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21961.0 shares (or 1.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Warberg Asset Management LLC with 13500.0 shares, or about 0.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 36778.0 shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17792.0, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 0.1 million.