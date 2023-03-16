Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) Have Inclined 0.49% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s traded shares stood at 2.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.41, to imply a decrease of -0.10% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ATCO share’s 52-week high remains $15.63, putting it -1.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.12. The company has a valuation of $4.34B, with an average of 2.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) trade information

After registering a -0.10% downside in the latest session, Atlas Corp. (ATCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.47 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.23%, and 0.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.49%. Short interest in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) saw shorts transact 10.39 million shares and set a 3.36 days time to cover.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atlas Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atlas Corp. (ATCO) shares are 3.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.99% against 3.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.10% this quarter before jumping 10.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $437.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $449 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $428.2 million and $408.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.10% before jumping 10.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 151.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.00% annually.

ATCO Dividends

Atlas Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atlas Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.50, with the share yield ticking at 3.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s Major holders

Atlas Corp. insiders hold 25.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.12% of the shares at 84.54% float percentage. In total, 63.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 125.08 million shares (or 50.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.74 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 4.55 million shares, or about 1.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $63.31 million.

We also have iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and Arbitrage Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlas Corp. (ATCO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds roughly 1.61 million shares. This is just over 0.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.99 million, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 15.17 million.