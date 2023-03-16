At Current Prices, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) Worth A Patient Look?

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.85, to imply a decrease of -0.26% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The PRVB share’s 52-week high remains $24.23, putting it -1.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 86.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.18. The company has a valuation of $2.26B, with an average of 6.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRVB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

After registering a -0.26% downside in the latest session, Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.23 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 228.94%, and 138.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 125.62%. Short interest in Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw shorts transact 8.2 million shares and set a 7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.00, implying an increase of 0.62% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRVB has been trading -4.82% off suggested target high and 20.34% from its likely low.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Provention Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) shares are 357.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.34% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.20% this quarter before falling -34.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 565.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $8.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $717k and $580k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1,057.60% before jumping 900.00% in the following quarter.

PRVB Dividends

Provention Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Provention Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Provention Bio Inc. insiders hold 5.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.94% of the shares at 54.07% float percentage. In total, 50.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sessa Capital IM, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 14.88 million shares (or 17.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $354.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.58 million shares, or about 6.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $132.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.14 million shares. This is just over 2.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 million, or 1.63% of the shares, all valued at about 33.88 million.