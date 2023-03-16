AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Up 0.71% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s traded shares stood at 42.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.42, to imply a decrease of -13.41% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The APE share’s 52-week high remains $10.50, putting it -639.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $2.49B, with an average of 29.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 34.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

After registering a -13.41% downside in the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1100, dropping -13.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.22%, and -41.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.71%. Short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) saw shorts transact 34.85 million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.32% of the shares at 17.32% float percentage. In total, 17.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Maplelane Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Colorado Public Employees Retirement Assn (PERA) with 66013.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund holds roughly 1.03 million shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.6 million, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 0.84 million.