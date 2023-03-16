Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO)’s -2.21-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.33, to imply a decrease of -2.21% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The CYTO share’s 52-week high remains $43.00, putting it -3133.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.20. The company has a valuation of $1.28M, with an average of 3.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 557.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

After registering a -2.21% downside in the last session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1500 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -2.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.21%, and -48.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.58%. Short interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw shorts transact 18770.0 shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $286.10, implying an increase of 99.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $286.10 and $286.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYTO has been trading -21411.28% off suggested target high and -21411.28% from its likely low.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $59.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.1 million.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. insiders hold 7.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.74% of the shares at 1.88% float percentage. In total, 1.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6239.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36173.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 3241.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $18791.0.