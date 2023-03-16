Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Wednesdayâ€™s Performance: Up 64.18% From The Lows, Now What?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $0.67, to imply a decrease of -1.71% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AKBA shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $2.60, putting it -288.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $123.97M, with an average of 2.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AKBA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

After registering a -1.71% downside in the last session, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8600 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -34.81%, and -15.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.38%. Short interest in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) saw shorts transact 3.32 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.63, implying an increase of 58.9% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AKBA has been trading -198.51% off suggested target high and -86.57% from its likely low.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) shares are 73.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.65% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.00% this quarter before jumping 65.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 33.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $48.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $46.93 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.6 million and $61.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -18.90% before dropping -23.90% in the following quarter.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)â€™s Major holders

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 6.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.44% of the shares at 30.49% float percentage. In total, 28.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.18 million shares (or 7.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 7.48 million shares, or about 4.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 4.7 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.41 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 0.76 million.