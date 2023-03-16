After This Week’s -16.31% Loss In Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO), We Just Learned Something New

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.98, to imply a decrease of -16.90% or -$1.42 in intraday trading. The MOMO share’s 52-week high remains $11.54, putting it -65.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.09. The company has a valuation of $1.59B, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

After registering a -16.90% downside in the latest session, Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.72 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -16.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.31%, and -32.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.27%. Short interest in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) saw shorts transact 4.51 million shares and set a 3.05 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hello Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) shares are 37.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.00% against 16.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before falling -6.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $464.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $425.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $510.52 million and $437.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.10% before dropping -2.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -13.66% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -254.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.45% annually.

MOMO Dividends

Hello Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hello Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

Hello Group Inc. insiders hold 5.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.75% of the shares at 68.54% float percentage. In total, 64.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.9 million shares (or 6.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 9.43 million shares, or about 5.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $67.28 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 4.8 million shares. This is just over 3.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.05 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 14.6 million.