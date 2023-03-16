After This Week’s -13.72% Loss In Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV), We Just Learned Something New

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV)’s traded shares stood at 5.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.74, to imply a decrease of -2.46% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The AMV share’s 52-week high remains $243.99, putting it -32871.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $10.57M, with an average of 2.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.84.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) trade information

After registering a -2.46% downside in the last session, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8779 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, dropping -2.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.72%, and -59.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.23%. Short interest in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) saw shorts transact 1.76 million shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 78.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMV has been trading -372.97% off suggested target high and -372.97% from its likely low.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) estimates and forecasts

AMV Dividends

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV)’s Major holders

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. insiders hold 5.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.06% of the shares at 1.12% float percentage. In total, 1.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 34523.0 shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25547.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 18681.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $13823.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 6484.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4798.0