A Look At Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.07, to imply an increase of 0.90% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The AXTA share’s 52-week high remains $32.56, putting it -16.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.66. The company has a valuation of $6.25B, with an average of 3.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) trade information

After registering a 0.90% upside in the latest session, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.20 this Wednesday, 03/15/23, jumping 0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.53%, and -4.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.21%. Short interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw shorts transact 6.66 million shares and set a 2.41 days time to cover.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) shares are 12.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.38% against 7.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.20% this quarter before falling -7.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.24 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.3 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.17 billion and $1.23 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.80% before jumping 5.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -24.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.22% annually.

AXTA Dividends

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has its next earnings report out between April 24 and April 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Major holders

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. insiders hold 0.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.02% of the shares at 105.76% float percentage. In total, 105.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20.74 million shares (or 9.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $436.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boston Partners with 17.89 million shares, or about 8.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $455.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.51 million shares. This is just over 2.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.6 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 117.94 million.