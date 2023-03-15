Why Should You Invest In RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT)?

In the last trading session, 2.89 million RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $19.70 changed hands at -$6.91 or -25.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $794.70M. RAPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.72% off its 52-week high of $32.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.85, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 437.35K.

Analysts gave the RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RAPT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

Instantly RAPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -34.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.70 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -25.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.51%, with the 5-day performance at -34.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) is -27.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RAPT’s forecast low is $23.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -153.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.75% for it to hit the projected low.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RAPT Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.77% over the past 6 months, a -3.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. will fall -8.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -57.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $756k and $641k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -70.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.30%.

RAPT Dividends

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 15.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.84% of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. shares while 89.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.51%. There are 89.82% institutions holding the RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.96% of the shares, roughly 3.58 million RAPT shares worth $86.05 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.30% or 3.08 million shares worth $74.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $39.49 million under it, the former controlled 5.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 4.67% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $27.68 million.