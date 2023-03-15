Why Should You Invest In Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV)?

In the latest trading session, 8.31 million Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.97 changing hands around $0.54 or 37.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.94M. ELEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -134.01% off its 52-week high of $4.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 63.45% up since then. When we look at Elevation Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.52K.

Analysts gave the Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ELEV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Elevation Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.78.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Instantly ELEV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 48.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2700 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 37.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 107.37%, with the 5-day performance at 48.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) is 97.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33700.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ELEV’s forecast low is $1.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Elevation Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.71% over the past 6 months, a -126.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Elevation Oncology Inc. will fall -90.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.80% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Elevation Oncology Inc. earnings to increase by 49.40%.

ELEV Dividends

Elevation Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.18% of Elevation Oncology Inc. shares while 71.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.70%. There are 71.11% institutions holding the Elevation Oncology Inc. stock share, with Aisling Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.17% of the shares, roughly 2.83 million ELEV shares worth $3.2 million.

Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.17% or 2.37 million shares worth $2.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.14 million.