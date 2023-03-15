Why NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.75 changing hands around $0.18 or 11.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.66M. NMTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.57% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 70.86% up since then. When we look at NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.06K.

Analysts gave the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NMTC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) trade information

Instantly NMTC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0700 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 11.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.06%, with the 5-day performance at -3.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) is -14.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NMTC’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.29% for it to hit the projected low.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation will rise 38.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,648.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $400k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34k and $37k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5,488.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 981.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.90%. The 2023 estimates are for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation earnings to increase by 32.80%.

NMTC Dividends

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.81% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation shares while 12.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.70%. There are 12.23% institutions holding the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.40% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million NMTC shares worth $2.3 million.

Mayo Clinic holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.52% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 75880.0 shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 67307.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.