What Is The Performance Outlook For Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 1.69 million Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.94 changed hands at -$0.57 or -5.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.92B. EC’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.81% off its 52-week high of $18.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.59, which suggests the last value was 13.58% up since then. When we look at Ecopetrol S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Analysts gave the Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended EC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ecopetrol S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.59.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) trade information

Instantly EC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.55 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -5.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.06%, with the 5-day performance at -12.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) is -8.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ecopetrol S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.05% over the past 6 months, a 79.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -28.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ecopetrol S.A. will fall -22.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -56.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.9 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ecopetrol S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $9.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.32 billion and $11.21 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Ecopetrol S.A. earnings to increase by 889.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.00% per year.

EC Dividends

Ecopetrol S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 15.47% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.63. It is important to note, however, that the 15.47% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares while 2.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.03%. There are 2.03% institutions holding the Ecopetrol S.A. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 4.57 million EC shares worth $45.23 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 3.39 million shares worth $33.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 1.03 million shares estimated at $10.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $10.84 million.