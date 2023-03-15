UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.62 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.69B. UWMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.87% off its 52-week high of $5.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.84, which suggests the last value was 38.53% up since then. When we look at UWM Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Instantly UWMC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.79 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 0.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.58%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) is 11.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.58 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UWM Holdings Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.55% over the past 6 months, a -40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UWM Holdings Corporation will fall -109.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -95.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $287.56 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that UWM Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $349.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $605.46 million and $821.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -57.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.50%. The 2023 estimates are for UWM Holdings Corporation earnings to decrease by -32.10%.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12. The 8.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 8.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.41% of UWM Holdings Corporation shares while 32.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.58%. There are 32.10% institutions holding the UWM Holdings Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.98% of the shares, roughly 7.39 million UWMC shares worth $21.64 million.

Platinum Equity, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.38% or 4.98 million shares worth $14.6 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.3 million shares estimated at $6.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $6.16 million.