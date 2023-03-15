The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) Lose -7.30%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s per share price at $22.08 changed hands at -$1.74 or -7.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $356.59M. LOVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -187.18% off its 52-week high of $63.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.60, which suggests the last value was 20.29% up since then. When we look at The Lovesac Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 458.36K.

Analysts gave the The Lovesac Company (LOVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LOVE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Lovesac Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.02.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

Instantly LOVE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.44 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -7.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.32%, with the 5-day performance at -21.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) is -20.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LOVE’s forecast low is $32.00 with $64.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -189.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -44.93% for it to hit the projected low.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Lovesac Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.25% over the past 6 months, a -2.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Lovesac Company will fall -0.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $217.6 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that The Lovesac Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $137.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $196.2 million and $129.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.10%. The 2023 estimates are for The Lovesac Company earnings to increase by 197.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

LOVE Dividends

The Lovesac Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.69% of The Lovesac Company shares while 97.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.92%. There are 97.63% institutions holding the The Lovesac Company stock share, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.96% of the shares, roughly 1.51 million LOVE shares worth $30.83 million.

Granahan Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.23% or 1.25 million shares worth $25.49 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 0.76 million shares estimated at $16.76 million under it, the former controlled 5.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 4.11% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $15.21 million.