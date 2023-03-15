Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 8.83 million Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $8.91 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.39B. TEVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.4% off its 52-week high of $11.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.78, which suggests the last value was 23.91% up since then. When we look at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.76 million.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Instantly TEVA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.69 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.30%, with the 5-day performance at -5.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is -13.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.81% over the past 6 months, a -4.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will rise 1.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.63 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $3.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.66 billion and $3.79 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings to decrease by -662.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.60% per year.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.88% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares while 49.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.26%. There are 49.32% institutions holding the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.55% of the shares, roughly 117.19 million TEVA shares worth $945.73 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.75% or 41.67 million shares worth $336.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 58.73 million shares estimated at $535.66 million under it, the former controlled 5.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 4.90% of the shares, roughly 54.42 million shares worth around $496.35 million.