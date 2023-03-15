TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.75 changing hands around $0.69 or 22.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.78M. TCBP’s current price is a discount, trading about -2740.0% off its 52-week high of $106.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.81, which suggests the last value was 25.07% up since then. When we look at TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 84980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Analysts gave the TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TCBP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Instantly TCBP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.78 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 22.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.60%, with the 5-day performance at 2.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) is -39.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 74140.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TCBP’s forecast low is $7.28 with $7.28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -94.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -94.13% for it to hit the projected low.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.01% over the past 6 months, a 89.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc earnings to decrease by -148.70%.

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.62% of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares while 21.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.29%. There are 21.73% institutions holding the TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.71% of the shares, roughly 82712.0 TCBP shares worth $0.3 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 1392.0 shares worth $5066.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 19068.0 shares estimated at $69407.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.