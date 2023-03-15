Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Inpixon

In the latest trading session, 1.44 million Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.47 changed hands at -$0.24 or -33.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.57M. INPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -5563.83% off its 52-week high of $26.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was -29.79% down since then. When we look at Inpixon’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Analysts gave the Inpixon (INPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INPX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inpixon’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -39.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7950 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -33.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.36%, with the 5-day performance at -39.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -53.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16450.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.92 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Inpixon’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2017 will be $4.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -69.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Inpixon earnings to increase by 29.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.27% of Inpixon shares while 1.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.96%. There are 1.91% institutions holding the Inpixon stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.18% of the shares, roughly 75931.0 INPX shares worth $0.7 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.58% or 13735.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 47356.0 shares estimated at $0.44 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 25745.0 shares worth around $0.24 million.