Stock Performance Of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 7.33 million Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.11 changed hands at $0.12 or 1.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.55B. HOOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.01% off its 52-week high of $16.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.81, which suggests the last value was 25.25% up since then. When we look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.51 million.

Analysts gave the Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended HOOD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.83 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 1.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.92%, with the 5-day performance at -3.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is -8.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HOOD’s forecast low is $8.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -174.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Robinhood Markets Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.26% over the past 6 months, a 38.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Robinhood Markets Inc. will rise 75.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $422.58 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Robinhood Markets Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $464.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $299 million and $318 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Robinhood Markets Inc. earnings to increase by 73.30%.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 08.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.07% of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares while 67.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.01%. There are 67.12% institutions holding the Robinhood Markets Inc. stock share, with Index Venture Associates VI Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.58% of the shares, roughly 65.11 million HOOD shares worth $657.57 million.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.65% or 58.06 million shares worth $586.44 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 19.65 million shares estimated at $159.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 16.84 million shares worth around $170.1 million.