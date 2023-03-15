Stock Performance And Forecast For American Public Education Inc.

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.79 changed hands at -$4.47 or -48.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $192.15M. APEI’s current price is a discount, trading about -401.46% off its 52-week high of $24.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.82, which suggests the last value was -63.26% down since then. When we look at American Public Education Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.90K.

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) trade information

Instantly APEI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -56.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.16 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -48.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.03%, with the 5-day performance at -56.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) is -62.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APEI’s forecast low is $15.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -421.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -213.15% for it to hit the projected low.

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Public Education Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.37% over the past 6 months, a 108.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Public Education Inc. will fall -124.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -67.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $152.72 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that American Public Education Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $156.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $154 million and $154.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.20%. The 2023 estimates are for American Public Education Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

APEI Dividends

American Public Education Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.37% of American Public Education Inc. shares while 92.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.95%. There are 92.70% institutions holding the American Public Education Inc. stock share, with Redwood Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.80% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million APEI shares worth $16.93 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.75% or 1.84 million shares worth $16.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 1.29 million shares estimated at $11.78 million under it, the former controlled 6.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $4.72 million.