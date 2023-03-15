Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.70M. SEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -1435.09% off its 52-week high of $8.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 5.26% up since then. When we look at Sono Group N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the Sono Group N.V. (SEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SEV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8000 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -3.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.12%, with the 5-day performance at -25.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -37.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEV’s forecast low is $0.85 with $3.79 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -564.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sono Group N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.55% over the past 6 months, a -31.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sono Group N.V. earnings to decrease by -31.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.23% per year.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 08.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.22% of Sono Group N.V. shares while 8.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.83%. There are 8.62% institutions holding the Sono Group N.V. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.88% of the shares, roughly 3.52 million SEV shares worth $8.93 million.

Worth Venture Partners, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 0.87 million shares worth $2.22 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares.