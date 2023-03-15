Smartsheet Inc.’s (NYSE: SMAR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.45 million Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.94 changing hands around $5.62 or 14.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.47B. SMAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.5% off its 52-week high of $58.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.09, which suggests the last value was 42.9% up since then. When we look at Smartsheet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) trade information

Instantly SMAR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 45.46 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 14.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.64%, with the 5-day performance at -1.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is 1.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Smartsheet Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.82% over the past 6 months, a 95.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Smartsheet Inc. will rise 91.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $206.3 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Smartsheet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $217.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $157.39 million and $168.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Smartsheet Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.90%.

SMAR Dividends

Smartsheet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 05 and June 09.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.13% of Smartsheet Inc. shares while 92.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.02%. There are 92.05% institutions holding the Smartsheet Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.62% of the shares, roughly 15.26 million SMAR shares worth $524.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.95% or 11.76 million shares worth $404.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 7.65 million shares estimated at $301.29 million under it, the former controlled 5.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $149.16 million.