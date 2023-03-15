Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) Stock Could Make A -503.45% Loss

In the last trading session, 5.85 million Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.16 changed hands at $0.46 or 64.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.52M. SGTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.86% off its 52-week high of $1.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 75.0% up since then. When we look at Sigilon Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 304.76K.

Analysts gave the Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SGTX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) trade information

Instantly SGTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6100 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 64.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 231.43%, with the 5-day performance at -14.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) is 75.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SGTX’s forecast low is $0.50 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -503.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 56.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. will rise 30.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.67 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sigilon Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.99 million and $3.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.80%.

SGTX Dividends

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.34% of Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. shares while 52.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.26%. There are 52.22% institutions holding the Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 31.95% of the shares, roughly 10.37 million SGTX shares worth $5.24 million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.58% or 1.49 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 0.56 million shares estimated at $0.29 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $0.15 million.