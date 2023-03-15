Should You Invest In Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $127.33 changed hands at $10.83 or 9.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.93B. GTLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -90.52% off its 52-week high of $242.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $107.68, which suggests the last value was 15.43% up since then. When we look at Chart Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 737.89K.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) trade information

Instantly GTLS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 152.50 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 9.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.50%, with the 5-day performance at -13.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is -7.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.39 days.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chart Industries Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.58% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chart Industries Inc. will rise 135.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $494.07 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Chart Industries Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $468.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $378.9 million and $354.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 74.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Chart Industries Inc. earnings to increase by 35.80%.

GTLS Dividends

Chart Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 01.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Chart Industries Inc. shares while 127.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 128.09%. There are 127.42% institutions holding the Chart Industries Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.88% of the shares, roughly 5.08 million GTLS shares worth $937.21 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.06% or 4.42 million shares worth $814.31 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 2.64 million shares estimated at $304.66 million under it, the former controlled 7.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 4.64% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $195.97 million.