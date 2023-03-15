Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 15.16% Incline

In the last trading session, 2.04 million Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.13. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $24.54 changed hands at $3.23 or 15.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.10B. SBCFâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -50.45% off its 52-week high of $36.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.66, which suggests the last value was 15.81% up since then. When we look at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Floridaâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 762.87K.

Analysts gave the Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SBCF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Floridaâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) trade information

Instantly SBCF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 28.73 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 15.16% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.32%, with the 5-day performance at -13.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is -23.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBCFâ€™s forecast low is $34.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -50.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -24.26% over the past 6 months, a 19.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $157.35 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Floridaâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $170.64 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $91.89 million and $98.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 71.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 73.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida earnings to decrease by -23.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.00% per year.

SBCF Dividends

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01. The 2.77% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 2.77% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.98% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares while 65.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.24%. There are 65.59% institutions holding the Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.70% of the shares, roughly 9.03 million SBCF shares worth $272.91 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.77% or 4.16 million shares worth $125.66 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 4.32 million shares estimated at $134.86 million under it, the former controlled 7.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.97% of the shares, roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $133.6 million.